‎FG Inspects 130m Cubic Metres Ongoing Dam Project In Otukpo

‎The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has carried out an assessment inspection of the ongoing 130 million cubic metres Dam project in Otukpo Local Government, Benue State.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, who led top Ministry officials on the inspection, said the Multipurpose Dam located in Otobi- Akpa District, Otukpo, disclosed that other components have been added to the project for a better economic development.

He noted that the dam has the capacity to generate a 3.3MW hydroelectric power plant, a potable water supply, and also empower irrigation of 2,000 hectares of farmland.

“ The scope of work includes the construction of a 22-metre-high earth-fill dam embankment spanning 2,468.64 metres, ground exploration activities, a stepped concrete spillway, spillway bridge, inlet and outlet structures, hydroelectric power generation structures, as well as a 13.30km access road”, Utsev said.

According to him, the Ministry is also undertaking the construction of 13 kilometres of internal access roads for the effective running of the dam facilities.

Utsev explained that the “ inspection aligns with the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure sustainable water resources management and improve the quality of life of Nigerians”.

The Minister further stated that “ the President had given a marching order to assess all water facilities across the country in order to address challenges related to water supply and sanitation and to fulfil the administration’s promise of making life more meaningful for Nigerians.

“ The inspection tour was undertaken to identify critical areas requiring urgent intervention, particularly dams that are yet to be completed, those experiencing challenges such as siltation, and facilities at risk of structural failure”

In his remarks, the Head of Otobi ward Chief Pius Aholah, while expressing the community’s appreciation for the project, also called attention to the persistent attacks by unknown gunmen in the area, and emphasised the need for adequate security presence.

He also appealed for the urgent establishment of a police post in the community to enhance security in the area.