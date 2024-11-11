FG Insists On Concessioning Of Airports

Share

The Federal Government yesterday insisted on concessioning the national airports. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo at a press conference in Abuja said there was a plan to host the Nigeria International Airshow in the first quarter of 2025 in Lagos.

According to him, the airshow will attract investors from within and outside Nigeria to invest in the country’s aviation sector, saying experts and pioneers from various sectors of the aviation industry would be in attendance to showcase the diverse potential that abounds in the sector.

He also reinforced the proposal by the Federal Government to concession five major international airports as well as urgently rebrand the image of the nation’s avia – tion sector. The minister said the plan to host the international airshow in Nigeria started last year.

He said: “This groundbreaking event is the first of its kind in our nation, and it signifies a bold step forward- a new era for Nigeria and African avia tion.

