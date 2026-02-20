FG Injects Fresh N19bn For Completion Of Gwarzo -Barau

Residents along the Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi corridor have expressed excitement following the return of contractors to the long-abandoned highway project, describing the development as a major relief after more than three years of hardship.

New Telegraph reports that work on the road had stalled despite its strategic importance to communities in Kano and neighbouring states, leaving motorists and traders to grapple with bad sections, traffic delays and increased transport costs.

The renewed activity follows the Federal Government’s approval of fresh N19 billion to facilitate the resumption of the project.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, announced the approval a couple of weeks ago, noting that it aligns with the infrastructure drive of President Bola Tinubu.

Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, said the approval came after discussions with the Deputy Managing Director of CGC Nigeria Limited, Mr Lv Haiming, where issues surrounding the stalled construction were resolved.

A resident of Rimin Gado, Malam Lawan Bala, told Newsmen that contractors had already mobilised back to the site, bringing renewed hope to communities that depend heavily on the road for daily economic activities.

He said residents were happy to see construction equipment and workers return, noting that the prolonged abandonment had taken a toll on commercial transporters and farmers moving produce to markets.

Another resident, Sani Sulaiman, described the highway as critical not only to Kano State but also to other states in the Northwest, including Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, as well as neighbouring Niger Republic.

According to him, beyond boosting trade and easing transportation, the completion of the dual carriageway would enhance security along the axis and reduce travel time for commuters and goods.

The Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi road, spanning over 100 kilometres, was flagged off in 2021 at a cost of N62.7 billion for reconstruction into a dual carriageway.

Residents, while applauding the resumption of work, urged the contractor to ensure quality delivery to prevent another round of delays.