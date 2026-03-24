FG Inherited N3trn Liabilities On 2,000 Projects – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has restated that the Federal Government inherited liabilities estimated at N3 trillion, across more than 2,000 projects from the past administration as of May 23rd 2023.

Umahi made this disclosure on Monday during an inspection tour of ongoing federal road projects in Enugu State.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government plans to open a critical 15 kilometer sttetch of the Enugu+Onitsha highway to traffic before Easter.

The Minister said that the motive was aimed at easing transportation challenges and boosting economic activities across the state.

“The directive is part of the federal government’s commitment to providing immediate relief to road users while ensuring long term infrastructure durability.

“Enugu -PH and that of Enugu Onitsha corridors are among the most strategic routes in the south-east, historically plagued by traffic congestion, tanker accidents and deteriorating pavement condition”

‘FG inherited liabilities estimated at over N3 trillion across móre than 2,000 projects as at May 23rd 2023″

“I am optimistic that the ongoing reconstruction efforts will permanently reverse the trend, the complaints about bad roads becoming a thing of the past due to the infrastructural drive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

Speaking against the background of funding, Umahi said that the President has directed that payments be prioritised for ongoing projects, including those in south-east geo-political zone of the country.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work achieved so far, stating that the section of the road has reached an advanced stage of completion.

Highlighting inter-governmental collaboration, Umahi commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for supporting federal projects, particularly the Abakpa fly-over project.

He disclosed that the state government contributed to compensation payments and facilitated the relocation of critical utilities, including high-tension power lines and water pipelines.