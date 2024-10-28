FG, Indian Firm In Talks To Establish Steel, Power Plant

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said that the Federal Government had commenced discussions with Jindal Group, an Indian company, to establish a steel and power plant in Akwa Ibom.

He stated this yesterday following a visit with Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, made to India to engage with senior officials of Jindal Group.

He said: “I have just arrived in New Delhi, India, accompanied by Mr. Mele Kyari, GCEO of NNPC Ltd., and we were warmly received by Mr. Ahmad Tijani Lawal, Acting High Commissioner for Nigeria to India, and Mr. Mukesh Sharma, Country Head of Jindal Nigeria Ltd.

“Our visit is focused on engaging in strategic discussions with the Jindal Group to advance plans for the establishment of a 10 million tons per annum High Briquetted Iron (HBI) Steel Plant and a 650MW Power Plant in the Ibom Solutions Gas Hub, Akwa Ibom State.

“This project will require about 450MMscfd of gas for startup and aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to gas-based industrialisation and driving economic growth in Nigeria.”

