FG Increases Hazard Allowance For NAFDAC, NCDC Workers

Non-hospital-based health practitioners in the country which include the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) have been granted a higher hazard allowance by the Federal Government.

On July 26, 2023, Ekpo Nta, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, signed a circular to announce the new development.

The circular was titled, “Review of Hazard Allowance for Non-Hospital-Based Agencies on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure.”

The circular partly read, “Further to our circular No. SWC/S/04/S.218/II/405 dated December 22, 2021, the Federal Government has approved the upward review of hazard allowance applicable to non-hospital based health professionals in the federal public service.”

READ ALSO:

According to the letter, the hazard allowance for healthcare workers on the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for grades one through five was increased from N5,000 to N10,000.

Additionally, from grade levels six through fifteen, health professionals on CONHESS will now receive N18,000 instead of N10,000.

Similarly to this, the allowance on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure for health personnel in grades one through ten was increased from N10,000 to N18,000.

According to the commission, the authorization became effective on June 1, 2023.

Other commissions are the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research(NIMR), the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development(NIPRD), and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) are among the non-hospital-based organisations.