FG includes pensioners in N25,000 conditional cash transfer

The Federal Government has disclosed that pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) are included as beneficiaries in the recently approved N25,000 conditional cash transfer as a part of measures to curtail the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians. The decision was revealed in a statement by the Corporate Communications unit of the Pension Transitional Administration Directorate (PTAD) where it provided clarity on the CCT program to pensioners. PTAD noted in its statement that the decision to include pensioners in the cash transfer programme was a sequel to a meeting between PTAD, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), pension union executives and pension desk officers of PTAD’s pension department earlier in October.

The statement said: “The Pension Transitional Administration Directorate (PTAD) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) during an interactive session with stakeholders including the Nigeria Pension Commission (PenCom), Pension Union Executives and Pension desk officers of the parastatals pension department on Wednesday October 18, 2023 clarified that pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) are part of the priority groups to benefit from the just approved N25,000 Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).” The Director of Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) said that PTAD in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) had captured and verified the data of all DBS pensioners and submitted it to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.