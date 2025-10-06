FG Inaugurates Working Committee To Launch Afroliganza

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has inaugurated a working committee to unveil the Confederation of African Fashion (CAF), also known as Afroliganza.

This initiative aims to revolutionise the African fashion industry by creating a unified platform for African countries to develop and implement policies that will propel the continent’s fashion industry to new heights.

In a press statement signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, SA Media and Publicity, informed that the Confederation’s primary objective is to increase Africa’s share of the global fashion market from 1.2% to a significant percentage, boosting the continent’s fashion economy from $30 billion to $500 billion. To achieve this ambitious goal, Nigeria will work closely with other African countries, research institutions, and industry stakeholders to develop and implement effective policies and protocols.

The committee, comprising key stakeholders from the Ministry and the creative sector, will develop and implement policies that will drive the growth of the creative industry, create jobs, and increase the sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa Esq, expressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that the committee’s work is inclusive and representative of the diverse interests of the creative sector.

“We are committed to working with the private sector to deliver on our promises and create opportunities for Nigerian creatives. This committee will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our creative industry and ensuring that it contributes to the nation’s economic growth.

“We want to make sure that we capitalise on the opportunities available to us in fashion and create a framework that will benefit all Nigerians”, Minister Musawa said.

Responding, Dr Lai Labode, project coordinator and founder of Afroliganza, stated that the Confederation of African Fashion will propel the continent’s fashion industry to new heights.

“This development is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to promoting creative industries and economic growth. The establishment of the Confederation of African Fashion is expected to have a significant impact on the continent’s fashion industry, creating new opportunities for designers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

“This move is expected to also drive industrialisation and raw material processing of cotton, leather, wood, metal, and other local materials that will propel the entire value chain of the fashion industry, thereby creating jobs and foreign earnings.

The Confederation will introduce a Fashion Extravaganza, where African countries can compete and showcase their creativity, with the maiden edition scheduled to take place in Abuja and Egypt in 2026.

The committee is expected to work on developing a comprehensive framework for building the nation’s fashion industry, focusing on talent development, infrastructure, funding, and market access.

The inauguration of the working committee is a significant step towards realising the Ministry’s vision of making Nigeria a hub for creative excellence and innovation.

The Confederation will also focus on promoting African cultural heritage and values through fashion, fostering unity, and providing opportunities for African designers to showcase their talents globally.