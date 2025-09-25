New Telegraph

September 25, 2025
FG Inaugurates UNIOSUN Senate Building, 3 Other Projects Worth N3bn

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) yesterday inaugurated Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Senate Building and other three iconic projects worth over three billion naira.

The Chairman, TETfund Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon Aminu Masari, commissioned the iconic TETFund-sponsored projects executed by the Osun State University, Osogbo, as part of the activities marking the institution’s15th Convocation/Graduation ceremonies held yesterday.

Masari, while commissioning the edifice, reiterated commitment of the agency to support all public institutions towards achieving world class status as they perform their role in educating and equipping knowledge seekers of all ages.

He urged the management of the university to remain focused and ensure no stone is left unturned in becoming a strong global player, where Nigerians and foreigners will find the institution a citadel to select as their university of choice.

