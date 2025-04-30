FG Inaugurates Technical Working Group To Revamp State House Medical Centre

Share

Federal Government Thehas taken a significant step toward transforming the State House Medical Centre into a world-class facility by inaugurating a Technical Working Group (TWG) tasked with overseeing its revitalization through a public-private partnership (PPP).

The initiative, announced by the Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of public infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, Alausa emphasized that the move is not a reflection on the integrity of civil servants but a strategic effort to optimize operations at the medical centre.

“President Tinubu has tasked me with revamping the State House Medical Centre using a PPP model to ensure better efficiency and sustainability,” he said.

“This is part of a broader agenda to improve public institutions across various sectors, ensuring significant investments, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, deliver optimal value.”

Originally established to serve the First Family and the Vice President’s family, the State House Medical Centre has expanded its services to include the National Assembly, judiciary, and civil servants.

Alausa highlighted the centre’s recent use by a senior civil servant for medical care, including an upcoming MRI, underscoring the need for reliable operations.

“We cannot allow a situation where equipment like the MRI fails due to funding shortages,” he noted.

The TWG, chaired by Salma Ibrahim-Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health, is charged with developing a framework for the PPP, managing procurement processes, engaging stakeholders, and recommending the best operational model—whether through concessioning, management contracts, or other structures.

The group will also explore opportunities to engage Nigerian diaspora health professionals and international experts to elevate the centre’s standards to global levels.

“This centre will deliver world-class healthcare to Nigerians, providing an opportunity to re-engage our excellent healthcare providers worldwide who are eager to return,” Alausa said, aligning the initiative with the administration’s diaspora engagement agenda.

The minister urged TWG members to approach their task with diligence and impartiality, ensuring decisions prioritize public welfare.

The committee includes notable members such as Mr. Funmi Badmus from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Tunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, and Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, among others.

In her remarks, TWG Chairman Salma Ibrahim-Anas commended Alausa’s visionary leadership, noting that his groundwork has clarified the group’s objectives.

“This is a laudable project to ensure the First Family and their team have access to quality healthcare while revamping our systems for broader impact,” she said.

The TWG’s terms of reference include framework implementation, procurement management, stakeholder engagement, contract support, and establishing clear timelines and deliverables.

