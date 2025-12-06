FG Inaugurates Tax Implementation Committee

Nigerians will not be handed the short end of the stick in the implementation of a new tax policy when implementation starts on January 1st, 2026.

The Chairman, National Tax Policy Implementation Committee, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, gave the assurance on Friday, vowing that the committee won’t do anything that would be disruptive or injurious to the economy.

The tax implementation committee was formally in augurated on Friday in Abuja by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun.

Special Adviser to the President on Finance & the Economy, Mrs Sanyade Okoli, will serve as the Secretary to the tax implementation committee.

Nigeria’s tax system underwent a major reform with the enactment of four landmark Tax Reform Acts of 2025. The Acts were signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on June 26, 2025.

The new laws are designed to simplify the tax system, which becomes effective on January 1, 2026. Essentially, the laws seek to broaden the tax base and improve revenue administration.