FG Inaugurates Task Force On SIPC Implementation

The federal government has inaugurated the taskforce for the actualization of the Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC) programme.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, inaugurated the taskforce in Abuja. The inauguration comes in the aftermath of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the federal government and the Niger State Government.

SIPC is a project designed to bring together housing, farming, renewable energy, and small businesses in one development plan in Niger State.

The agreement was signed at the Federal Ministry of Finance, which will coordinate the project, while the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) will help manage public assets and attract private investors.

Under the arrangement, Niger State will provide 100,000 hectares of land as a pilot for the project, which combines structured farming estates with purpose-built housing and supporting infrastructure. Two weeks ago, the Governor handed over the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the land to the federal government. The pilot in Niger State is designed to provide secure, well-planned settlements for farmers while boosting agricultural value chains.

Speaking at the inauguration of the SIPC taskforce in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister said the taskforce is to ensure successful implementation of the project.

“This pilot in Niger State is designed to provide secure, well-planned settlements for our farmers while boosting agricultural value chains. The Task Force I commissioned today will ensure that our governance and implementation are world-class, making this project a success for the people of Niger State and a model for the entire country.”