FG Inaugurates Sugarcane Outgrower Devt Programme

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Sugarcane Outgrower Development Programme (SODP), a flagship initiative designed to accelerate local sugar production and strengthen the national sugar value chain.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Kamar Bakrin, said the programme would also create job opportunities in rural communities.

The SODP, implemented by the NSDC, is a key component of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan II (NSMP II), aimed at boosting local sugarcane cultivation and reducing dependence on sugar imports.

Bakrin said the initiative would drive inclusive economic growth by integrating outgrower farmers into the sugar industry’s supply chain while complementing the production capacity of existing large-scale sugar estates.

He explained: “The SODP is designed to boost local sugarcane cultivation, reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports, and integrate outgrower farmers into the industry’s supply chain.

“It will complement existing estates and close the supply gap.” Bakrin described the programme as a pioneering effort in Nigeria’s sugar sector, marking the first structured framework to formally integrate farmers at all levels into the national sugar value chain.

“This campaign targets all stakeholders, from large-scale operators to smallholder farmers, ensuring everyone has a fair opportunity to contribute to Nigeria’s drive for self-sufficiency in sugar production,” he said.