FG Inaugurates Sub-Committee On Livestock Devt

The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) Technical Sub-Committee on Livestock Development, reaffirming its commitment to repositioning the livestock sector as a key driver of economic growth, food security, and national cohesion.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, who inaugurated the committee at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday, explained that the sub-committee was established to harmonise existing policy frameworks and accelerate the development of an actionable roadmap for consideration and adoption by the National Economic Council.

He recalled that NEC had previously established a high-level committee on livestock development chaired by the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, with governors from the six geopolitical zones, relevant ministers, and the co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Livestock Development as members.

He explained that, given the urgency of the task and the tight schedules of state governors, the NEC approved the formation of a technical subcommittee under his chairmanship to oversee the process effectively.

“Our task is not to reinvent the wheel. A substantial body of work already exists. What is required now is to distil these reports into a clear, practical implementation roadmap that the National Economic Council can adopt without delay,” the minister said.