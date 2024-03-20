FG Inaugurates Steering Panel for Nigeria ID4D W/Bank Project

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume yesterday inaugurated the newly constituted Steering Committee for the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) World Bank Project. He told the committee to ensure that every Nigerian was enrolled on the digital identification system, which would facilitate access to services, improve service delivery and bolster the digital economy.

The panel which has the SGF as Chairman and the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote as Secretary, has also the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani as members.

Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Nnamdi Mbaeri, expressed the government’s readiness to expedite the implementation of the Strategic Roadmap for the project through the establishment of a three-tiered institutional framework consisting of a Steering Committee, Strategic Unit, and an Implementation Unit within the National Identity Management Commission(NIMC). These institutional frameworks, according to him, were tasked with overall governance, coordination, communication with ecosystem partners, and dayto-day project implementation.