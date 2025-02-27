Share

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated a Special Committee on the Prevention of boat accidents in Nigeria (SCPBMN) to evaluate the root causes of boat accidents and recommend lasting solutions and operational standards.

The committee, which was given six weeks to complete its assignment and submit its recommendations, is chaired by the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamiji, while the Deputy Director of Inland Waterways at the Ministry, Mr Adams Offie, serves as secretary.

The Spokesman of NIWA, Suleiman Makama, explained in a statement on Thursday that the committee comprised key stakeholders, including state government representatives, the Association of Boat Operators in Nigeria, marine safety experts, and academics.

The event was held in the ministry’s conference room in Abuja to address the recurring challenges of boat accidents across the country.

The Minister emphasised the urgent need to stem the tide of tragic boat mishaps, which had resulted in significant loss of lives and property.

He described the country’s waterways as vital to commerce, transportation, and livelihoods, stressing that their safety and efficiency were paramount to the development of Nigeria’s blue economy.

Oyetola added that the establishment of this committee aligns with the 2024 International World Maritime Day theme, “Navigating the Future: Safety First.”

He said, “The task before us is daunting, but with unwavering commitment, we can eliminate boat mishaps and ensure that our waterways remain safe, navigable, and prosperous for generations to come.”

The managing director of NIWA was tasked with the responsibility of conducting an in-depth review of commercial boat operations in Nigeria, identifying the root causes of boat mishaps and proposing sustainable solutions.

Oyebamiji assured the minister of their dedication to delivering on the assignment, stressing that safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways was not negotiable, adding that NIWA, under the leadership of the minister, had been refocused to uphold its mandate without compromise.

He noted that the establishment of this committee represents a critical step in addressing the persistent safety challenges in inland water transport.

Oyebamiji said, “This is another solution-driven initiative aimed at eliminating boat mishaps on our waterways.

I assure you that the confidence reposed in this committee will not be misplaced. At NIWA, this is an opportunity for us to intensify our efforts in reducing marine accidents to the barest minimum.

On behalf of my fellow committee members, we pledge to work diligently and with utmost focus on the assigned terms of reference.

“Safety on our inland waterways is non-negotiable.

“NIWA has been refocused to ensure the highest safety standards, and this committee will work diligently to address the causes of boat mishaps and find lasting solutions.”

