FG Inaugurates Smart Police Station In FCT

The Federal Government on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art smart police station in Katampe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The facility, constructed by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund and officially handed over to the Nigeria Police Force(NPF) on Wednesday, is designed to improve operational efficiency and foster stronger police-community relations within the FCT.

Additional smart police stations are expected to be commissioned in Kogi, Enugu, and other parts of the country in the coming days.

Representing the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Anuma Nla, described the project as a symbol of the government’s determination to uphold law and order at the community level.

He urged officers posted to the new station to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and respect for human rights, emphasising the importance of prompt, fair, and accountable policing.

Nla also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Underscoring the importance of integrating modern technology into policing, he called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy digitally trained officers to the facility for optimal utilization of its capabilities.

“It embodies our collective resolve to entrench law and order, improve community-police relations, and ensure that every citizen can live without fear,” Nla said.“It stands as a beacon of hope, a pledge of protection, and a commitment to service delivery at the grassroots.

“This police station is a clear demonstration of our resolve to ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria.

