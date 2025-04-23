FG Inaugurates Revitalization Plan For 901 PHCs

Share

The Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has announced the revitalisation of more than 901 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria.

Additionally, it plans to upgrade 2,701 more as part of its effort to ensure that at least one fully functional PHC exists per ward nationwide.

Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director of NPHCDA, said this during the agency’s first quarterly news conference for 2025, in Abuja yesterday.

Aina explained that the initiative was part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Programme and the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint.

He said the NPHCDA had outlined a three-pillar approach aimed at strengthening the PHC system, restoring public trust in healthcare services, and improving the country’s frontline health security.

He said: “Our goal is to rebuild trust in our health system by ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of location, has access to quality, functional primary health care.

“The agency has assessed more than 18,000 PHCs nationwide and identified service delivery gaps that are now being addressed through increased federal investment and strategic partnerships with states and development partners.”

