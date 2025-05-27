FG Inaugurates Presidential Panel On Implementation Of Digital Public Infrastructure

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), tasked with ensuring a robust, coordinated, and legally compliant execution of DPI initiatives aligned with Nigeria’s development goals.

According to a statement by Segun Imhohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume—represented by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani—highlighted the crucial role of DPI in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.

“DPI is key to unlocking new avenues for growth, creating jobs, improving public service delivery, and empowering our citizens,” the SGF said.

“To achieve this vision, we must establish a well-coordinated and robust governance structure to drive its implementation.”

He urged the Presidential Committee to provide strategic direction and ensure the seamless integration of the three core pillars of DPI: Digital Identity, Financial Payments, and Data Exchange. These, he said, are essential for fostering innovation and enabling evidence-based decision-making in governance.

In her remarks, the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, reiterated NIMC’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life of Nigerians through digital infrastructure. She stated, “We fully acknowledge our responsibilities to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, enhance citizen engagement, and improve overall quality of life through DPI. NIMC pledges full support and cooperation toward this noble endeavour.”

Similarly, Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), emphasized the importance of unifying government databases to ensure seamless data exchange and improve citizens’ life-event experiences.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Mr. Premier Oiwoh, stressed the need for localized solutions in identity management and financial payments. He noted that NIBSS has been working closely with NIMC to verify National Identity Numbers (NINs) and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), linking databases to ensure secure and efficient financial transactions.

Members of the Presidential Committee inaugurated include President Bola Tinubu, who serves as Chairman; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; the Minister of Finance; the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; the Minister of Interior; the Minister of Budget and National Planning; the Director-General of NIMC; and the Director-General of NITDA.

