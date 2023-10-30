FG inaugurates pilot CNG conversion centre in Lagos

As part of Federal Government’s effort to mitigate the effect of fuel subsidy removal, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) has inaugurated a pilot conversion centre for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles in Lagos State. Chief Executive Officer of PCNGi, Mr Micheal Oluwagbemi, said the inauguration was a significant development in diversifying the transportation sector from fuel to natural gas. Speaking at the inauguration of the FEMADAC station, Oluwagbemi opined that the CNG centre would pave the way for a more ecologically sustainable and economically prosperous future in Nigeria.

Oluwagbemi said the CNG centres were of great importance for Nigerians and the global shift towards responsible energy selections. He stated that the facility, which is located at Lekki–Epe, would help in addressing the fuel-to-gas transportation transition in the state and added that seven CNG conversion centres had been established in Nigeria. He also said the FG was desirous of collaborating with the private sector to expand the conversion centre network of Nigeria from seven to at least 70 while creating over 2,000 jobs converting vehicles from fuel to CNG Bi-fuel that runs cheaper, cleaner and better.

Oluwagbemi said: “Today, as we officially open the Lagos Conversion Centre, we go beyond the inauguration of a facility; we extend a hand to a greener, more sustainable, and affordable future. “We are not just changing how we fuel our vehicles; we are changing lives, one job at a time. “The commissioning of the first of Lagos P-CNGi Pilot Conversion Centres is historic, as it is the first of many such facilities planned under the P-CNGi initiative.” He added: “More than 1,000 of such centres are planned nationwide in the next few years, with 55,000 conversions planned under the Palliative Program that has kicked off, designed to reduce the cost of transportation, especially mass transit for poor Nigerians.”