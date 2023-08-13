FG Inaugurates Panel To Restructure Boards Of Parastatals

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG) on Sunday established an ad hoc committee to review the resumes of individuals who will fill board appointments after the dissolution of the boards of agencies by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023.

Atiku Bagudu, a former governor of Kebbi State, and Abubakar Badaru, a former governor of Jigawa State, are currently serving as co-chairs of the ad hoc committee.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the two former governors were collaborating to ensure prompt submission of names in order to guarantee the appointment of new board members in accordance with the “renewed hope” agenda.

Although it is not yet known when the final list of names will be provided, a text from the SGF’s office revealed that Akume met with Bagudu and Badaru at his office on Friday in Abuja.

“An ad hoc committee was set up by the SGF and Atiku Bagudu and Abubakar Badaru are co-chairs. The cabinet is finally in place. So, the only delay now is the constitution of boards of agencies.”

According to the reports, Tinubu announced the resignation of the boards of the parastatals, institutions, agencies, and government-owned businesses through the SGF’s office.

14 agencies named in the third schedule, Part 1, Section 153(i), of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were, however, exempted from the directions, according to a statement signed by Willie Bassey, spokesperson for the SGF office.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

“The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.”