FG Inaugurates Panel On Nat’l Conference On Digital Literacy, Emergency Skills

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Joint Implementation Committee of the National Conference on Digital Literacy and Emerging Skills to drive the execution of resolutions and outcomes of the National Conference on Digital Literacy and youth empowerment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

While inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, said the initiative is a collaboration between OSGF and the Clergywealth Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited (CWMSCL).

The Permanent Secretary stated that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agenda and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy to achieve not less than 95% digital literacy by the year 2030 in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.