FG Inaugurates Panel On African Global Festival Nigeria

Federal Government has inaugurated an 8-man Inter-Ministerial Committee on African Global Festival Nigeria (AGLOFEST) in a bid to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage and economic diversification drive in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

While inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Committee, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, stated that the Committee was approved by the President with the aim of diversifying Nigeria’s economy from oilcentrism to tapping into the potentials in the nation’s cultural gold mine to improve the nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

SGF, who was represented at the inauguration by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri assured that the African Global Festival would serve as a game changer in providing job opportunities to the teeming population of youths in the country.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee which has the SGF as Chairman and the Permanent Secretary, GSO as a Member and Secretary, has membership drawn from the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy.

