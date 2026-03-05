FG Inaugurates Panel For Establishment Of Cotton, Textile, Garment Board

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Steering Committee to develop the framework for the establishment of the Cotton, Textile, and Garment Development Board (CTGDB), as part of efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s cotton, textile, and garment (CTG) sector and stimulate economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

According to Dewan Nengak Goshit, Head of Information & Public Relations, while inaugurating the Steering Committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, explained that the decision to establish the CTGDB aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic diversification, job creation, and industrial revitalization.

“Under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, restoring the cotton, textile, and garment sector to its rightful place as a driver of economic growth and industrial transformation remains a key priority. The need to establish the Cotton, Textile, and Garment Development Board was deliberated upon at the 149th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on April 24, 2025,” he said.

The SGF, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), stressed that the cotton and textile sector, which historically has been one of the pillars of Nigeria’s economy, employing thousands, supporting rural livelihoods, and contributing significantly to national GDP and export earnings has faced numerous challenges over the years, including declining production, inadequate infrastructure, inconsistent policies, limited access to finance, smuggling of finished products, and intense competition from imported textiles.

He urged the Committee to prioritize local content and actively encourage public-private partnerships, assuring the government’s readiness to provide all necessary support while awaiting their recommendations toward the establishment of the Board and the revival of this vital sector.

The Steering Committee, chaired by the Director Overseeing the Office of Political and Economic Affairs, OSGF, Mr. Abia Ifiok Bassey, includes representatives from the following organizations: the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA); Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN); Apparel and Accessories Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (AAMAN); National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN); Nigerian Cotton Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd (NCFCS Ltd); Textile Researchers Association of Nigeria (TRAN); New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC); Cotton Ginners Association of Nigeria (CGAN); Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Forum (CTGDF); and Kaduna State.

The SGF outlined the Committee’s Terms of Reference to include reviewing the decisions and conclusions of the NEC regarding the Board; proposing sources of income and budgetary provisions; recommending supportive policies; determining the composition, functions, and regulatory powers of the Board; and preparing a comprehensive report with recommendations for submission to the President for the establishment of the Board.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Coordinator of the Cotton, Textile, and Garment Development Forum (CTGDF), Anibe Achimugu, described the inauguration as a historic moment for Nigeria’s industrial revival. He noted that it represents the transition “from advocacy to implementation, from intention to delivery, and from aspiration to measurable national impact.”

He explained that the rationale behind the proposed CTGDB is to provide an integrated institutional platform capable of coordinating policy, investment, incentives, standards, and performance across the entire CTG value chain.