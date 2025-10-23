FG Inaugurates Oil, Gas Sector Strategic Plan Dev’t C’ttee

The Federal Government has inaugurated a high-level committee to develop a new strategic plan aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021–2025, and the Nigeria Agenda 2050.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR), Chris Ugwuegbulam, the committee’s membership includes: Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, MPR, Usman Abdulkadir (Chairman); Tende D.A.; Engr. Oladipo Agboola; Dahiru Abdullahi; Oge Osuji; Ladi Orokpo; Ikpeme Peter; Dr. Uranta Kingsley; Ogidikpe Ayauge; Ajogi B. Omasa; Luka Timothy Agyo; and Ali Lenkat Amos.

From the agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the following members were also drawn: Dr. Omafume Orji (PTI); Ahmed Adam (PTI); Zainab Okwuer (NNRA); Hadiza Ahmed (NNRA); Orji Collins (NNRA); Imasuen W.A. (NUPRC); and Aloga M.O. (NUPRC).

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, said the move is part of efforts to strengthen institutional coordination, ensure accountability, and deliver measurable outcomes across the oil and gas value chain.

He explained that upon assumption of duty, he observed the absence of a consolidated and forward-looking sectoral strategic plan that clearly articulates the Ministry’s priorities, performance benchmarks, and accountability frameworks.

Obi noted that although the oil and gas sector contributes about 6.4 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP and accounts for over 85 per cent of export earnings and 50 per cent of fiscal revenues, it remains challenged by infrastructure decay and declining production, which currently averages around 1.45 million barrels per day against OPEC’s quota of 1.8 million barrels per day. He added that the sector also faces pressures from the ongoing global energy transition.

He hinted that the new strategic plan would serve as an operational guide to reposition the Ministry and its agencies for sustainable growth, improved performance, and stronger inter-agency coordination among key stakeholders such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI).

According to him, the plan would integrate key reforms under the PIA, define measurable performance indicators in gas monetization, domestic refining, energy transition, and fiscal optimization, while aligning with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on economic diversification, job creation, and energy access.

He added that the strategic plan would also focus on stabilizing upstream production, expanding midstream infrastructure, promoting transparency in the downstream market, deepening local content and skills development, and entrenching digital governance through data analytics and real-time performance monitoring.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the Committee is expected to produce a comprehensive Strategic Plan for 2025–2030, a Petroleum Sector Roadmap, and a Monitoring and Evaluation Framework that will guide policy implementation, budgeting, and stakeholder engagement.

Obi urged members to demonstrate patriotism, creativity, and diligence in carrying out their assignment, describing the initiative as a legacy effort that will strengthen policy implementation and position Nigeria as a competitive player in the global energy space.

“The plan we envision must speak to our realities, leverage our opportunities, and position Nigeria as a competitive player in the evolving global energy landscape,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) and Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Usman Abdulkadir, said the initiative aligns with the government’s directive to craft a forward-looking strategic plan that reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He added that the Committee’s membership was drawn from all departments and agencies of the Ministry to ensure inclusiveness, broad-based expertise, and institutional ownership.