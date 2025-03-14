FG Inaugurates NSITF Governing Board, Preaches Team Work

Share

The Federal Government has called on the newly inaugurated Chairman and members of the governing board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to work together as a team to reshape the agency and make a positive impact on the welfare and protection of Nigerian workers.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who inaugurated the Board on Friday in Abuja, reminded the appointed chairman and members of the Board that they have an important role to play in contributing to the current administration’s commitment to repositioning the country’s economy.

He said: “Today, we are celebrating the inauguration of the chairman and members, another set of individuals with exceptional skills and experience to the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

“The NSITF Board plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the Agency and the Ministry, especially towards the achievement of the effective leadership and invaluable success of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in repositioning Nigeria’s economy for a better tomorrow.

“Your diverse perspectives and expertise will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“As Board members, you are all aware that the Fund plays a key role in ensuring the welfare and protection of Nigerian workers by providing financial support and assistance in times of need in line with the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Act. Therefore, your commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making is paramount.

“I expect you all to actively participate in strategic planning, policy development, and oversight of all operations concerning the Fund. Success is not possible without collaboration and teamwork.

“I encourage you to work together as a cohesive unit, leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise.

“I urge you to foster a culture of open communication and mutual respect. I have unwavering confidence in your ability, and I am confident that together, we can achieve great things.”

The Chairman of the NSITF, Sola Olofin, who expressed gratitude for an opportunity to serve, promised to lead the Board towards repositioning the Fund and social security scheme of workers in line with global best practices.

Olofin noted that the Board would strategically focus on strengthening compliance and coverage, enhancing operational efficiency, capacity building and stakeholder engagement, public awareness and trust restoration, as well as ensuring financial growth, sustainability, accountability and transparency.

“Workers are the lifeblood of our economy, and their welfare must remain a priority if we are to achieve sustainable national development.

“I assume office, I want to make it clear that my vision for the NSITF is one of transparency, efficiency, and accountability. We must reposition the Fund as a globally recognized social security institution that is trusted by employers, employees, and the general public.

“This is not just a leadership transition; it is a call to duty. We are here to work, to innovate, and to transform the NSITF into a beacon of hope for Nigerian workers.

“And in doing so, we must align our efforts with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our role at NSITF is to ensure that the social security scheme we administer complements and reinforces this vision.

“By expanding coverage, ensuring prompt compensation for workers, and improving service delivery, we will contribute meaningfully to the President’s goal of a more secure and inclusive Nigeria.

“The responsibility before us is enormous, but together, we will rise to the challenge. The protection of Nigerian workers is not just a policy matter- it is a national priority.

“The success of NSITF will not be measured by the number of initiatives we launch but by the real impact we create in the lives of Nigerian workers and their families.

“As Chairman, I pledge to lead with integrity, fairness, and an unwavering commitment to social justice.

“Let us work hand in hand to build a stronger, more efficient, and more reliable NSITF -an institution that truly serves the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Together, let us make the NSITF a pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda. Together, let us build a better future for Nigerian workers. Together, let us rise to the occasion and make history.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

