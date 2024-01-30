FG Inaugurates New Minimum Wage Committee

The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated the 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima inaugurated the committee at the Chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility to recommend a new National Minimum Wage for the country.

Speaking during the inauguration, Shettima charged the newly appointed committee members to ensure the timely submission of their recommendations.

The Committee chaired by the former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Goni Bukar Aji, is made up of members of organised labour, the private sector, and the federal and state governments.

Shettima said the decision to set up the committee is a recognition of the need to ensure a decent living wage and in compliance with the existing National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 which will expire in a few months from now.

Membership of the committee cuts across the Federal Government, state government, private sector, and organised labour.

Present for the inauguration are some state governors, including Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Mohammed Bago of Niger State; Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, and Bassey Otu of Cross River State.

Members of the committee from the Federal Government, the members include Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Representing Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment); Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Hon. Minister of Budget Economic Planning; Dr. (Mrs) Yemi Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, GSO. OSGF and Ekpo Nta, Esq, Chairman/CEO, NSIWC – Member/Secretary.

From the states, Alh. Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor, Niger State- representative from North Central; Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State- a representative from North East; Alh. Umar Dikko Radda, Governor Katsina State- representative from North West; Prof. Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra State- representative from the South East; Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor, Osun State- representative from South West; Mr. Otu Bassey Edet, Governor, Cross River State- representative from South West are part of the committee.

From the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) – Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA; Mr. Chuma Nwankwo; Mr. Thompson Akpabio with also members from the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) include Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole, National President; Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Rabiu, National Vice President and Chief Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), National Life President.

The members from the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) are Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima, President & Chairman of the Council; Hon. Theophilus Nnorom Okwuchukwu, Private Sector representative; Dr. Muhammed Nura Bello, Zonal Vice President, North West and also from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are Mrs. Grace Omo-Lamai, Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, mni, Director-General, MAN; Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Managing Director, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

From the organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, President, NLC; Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, mni; Comrade Prince Adeyanju Adewale; Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji; Comrade Benjamin Anthony and Prof. Theophilus Ndukuba.

Also, membership from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) include Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, President, TUC; Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, Ph.D., Deputy President I, TUC; Comrade Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, Deputy President II; Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, Deputy President. III; Comrade Nuhu A. Toro, Secretary-General and Comrade Hafusatu Shuaib, Chairperson Women Commission.