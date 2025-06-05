FG Inaugurates Ministerial Cttee For 2025 Democracy Day Celebration

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the 2025 Democracy Day Celebration, with a mandate to organise a memorable and befitting commemoration of the national event.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who was represented by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, emphasised the significance of the occasion.

He noted that Democracy Day offers Nigerians an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of national heroes who fought for democratic governance in the country.

“This year’s Democracy Day Celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our founding fathers to attain independence for our dear nation and to retrospect on the daunting challenges and trauma that other democratic champions faced in their collective efforts to wrest power from the grip of military dictatorship. To celebrate this day in their remembrance is to honour and recognize their place in history,” he said.

Bagudu added that the annual Democracy Day also serves as a platform for the government to showcase its achievements and present its scorecard to the Nigerian people.

He urged members of the committee to work collaboratively and align their efforts with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to advance national development.

Proposed activities for the 2025 Democracy Day celebration include a World Press Briefing and Special Juma’at Service on Friday, June 6; a Church Service on Sunday, June 8; a Youth Programme on Tuesday, June 9; a Public Lecture on Wednesday, June 11; and a Presidential Broadcast and Parade on Thursday, June 12.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and includes the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

Other members are the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; Commander of the Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the OSGF, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kachollom Daju; and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (OSGF), Engr. Nadungu Gagare, who will serve as Member/Secretary.

The committee’s terms of reference include planning, organising, and executing all approved activities for the Democracy Day Celebration; co-opting any relevant organisation or individual necessary for the successful execution of the programme; documenting all activities for posterity; and carrying out any other assignments deemed necessary for the effective implementation of the celebration.

