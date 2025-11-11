FG Inaugurates Inter-Ministerial Panel On Ban Of Single-Use Plastics

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Ban of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs), marking a significant step toward environmental sustainability and waste management reform in the country.

In his inaugural speech, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary overseeing the General Services Office (GSO), Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, emphasized that the ban on single-use plastics aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to global environmental standards and the resolve to reduce plastic pollution, which poses serious threats to public health, ecosystems, and marine life.

“The Federal Government arrived at this decision following a Federal Executive Council Memorandum (FEC, 2024), presented by the Honourable Minister of Environment on Tuesday, 25 June 2024. The FEC decision is in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle various health and environmental challenges, especially those caused by single-use plastic products. Consequently, the Council approved the ban on polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles, styrofoam, plastic bags, sachet water, and straws, which have become major environmental sanitation challenges.

“The inappropriate disposal of plastic materials is a leading cause of marine pollution and land degradation. Plastic wastes take a long time to decompose both on land and in water, posing serious threats to wildlife and public health due to toxic chemicals,” he said.

The Committee, comprising key representatives from various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) as well as stakeholder organizations, was charged with the mandate to coordinate and oversee the implementation of policies and strategies aimed at phasing out single-use plastics nationwide.

Its Terms of Reference include investigating the issue of single-use plastics, evaluating the benefits and broader implications of the ban, and designing strategies to promote best environmental practices across the plastic value chain.

The ban on single-use plastics underscores Nigeria’s leadership in environmental stewardship and reinforces the country’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).