FG Inaugurates Governing Board To Strengthen Sugar Council

Government has inaugurated a Governing Board for the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), to strengthen and enhance its activities.

Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan Enoh, while inaugurating the Governing Board of the NSDC in Abuja on Thursday, said that the council should intensify efforts in its activities, to achieve its mandates and goals.

The minister said that the inauguration of the board would help to strengthen the council and enhance its activities.

He urged the board to work assiduously to ensure that within the next three months, they would be able to achieve good results. “I mean urgent work needs to be done.

“We need to be committed and work together to ensure we strengthen the growth of the council.

“As the reporting minister, I must be ready to brief the President on the level of steps that have been taken to make sure that we are able achieve the goals and mandates of the council.

“We must ensure that we make progress and ensure that the purpose of the inaugurating the board is achieved respectively,” he said.

The minister also urged the board to be committed to ensuring effective implementation of the brownfield backward integration projects.

“We must ensure that the sites are being worked upon. “We should identify if there are sites that are fer tile enough for the growing of sugarcane.

“If they are not, the council will provide guidance to know the land that is available. “We must all be committed to doing the work, to make sure that we progress,’’ he said.

The minister reminded the council of how competitive the market was.

“We are competing with countries like Brazil that have been in this business for upwards of several years. “So, our competitors are our seedlings that we are planting.”

