FG Inaugurates FUTES Governing Council, Says Varsity Open Next Session

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES) in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State alongside its principal officers, disclosing that the newly established institution will kick off full operations in September 2025.

Shortly after the inauguration, Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele officially donated two Toyota Coaster Buses, one Toyota Hilux Utility Vehicle, one Toyota Hiace Ambulance and two motorcycles, among others, to the university to fast-track its takeoff as scheduled.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, inaugurated the governing council and principal officers of the university on Tuesday in Abuja, saying the university was created to develop manpower in areas the country was having a human capital deficit.

At the inauguration were the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad; Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the University Governing Council, Senator Binta Garba; Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olugbenga Aribisala and Chief Executive Officer, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, among others.

During the inauguration on Tuesday, the minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for paying special attention to the country’s education sector, disclosing that the Ministry of Education received the third highest budget for the first time in the history of Nigeria.

Share