FG Inaugurates C’ttee To Drive Nigeria’s Tourism, Economic Growth

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa has charged the Motherland 2025 Initiative Committee to work assiduously to ensure the success of the project aimed at bringing back Nigerians in the diaspora and drastically curbing the migration of its citizens to other countries.

The Minister gave this charge on Thursday when she inaugurated the committee to drive the project in Abuja.

She stated that Motherland 2025 Initiative is aimed at positioning Nigeria as a premier global destination where tourism drives economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and national pride.

Musawa added that the initiative, which is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere soft power initiative, encompasses many other projects to woo Nigerians back to the country.

“The initiative consists of several key projects, including the Motherland 2025 Festival, which will expose the global diaspora to the peak experiences of Nigerian arts, culture and creative landscape from the 36 states and the FCT, while promoting international and domestic tourism.

“Other projects include the Diaspora City, a thriving tourism hub where members of the diaspora can seamlessly invest and ensure a sustainable connection with their homeland and roots, and a Citizenship Program, which will enable individuals to trace and reconnect with their ancestry, while generating investment in the economy.

“I charge the committee members to be diligent and work towards deliverables and timelines set, to achieve successful outcomes from this initiative”.

The Motherland 2025 initiative is a collaborative effort between the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Motherland Africa, and is set to include other key stakeholders, including federal ministries, government agencies, and private sector organizations.

The inaugurated committee comprise representatives from various organizations, including Motherland Africa Team, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, National Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), and Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

The committee’s primary objective is to ensure the successful implementation of the Motherland 2025 Initiative, maintaining timely delivery, effective oversight, and monitoring of project implementation.

