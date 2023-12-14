FG Inaugurates Council on Privatisation

The privatisation pro- gramme is expected to begin in 2024 and beyond as the Federal Government has inaugurated the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) chaired by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima. The reconstituted NCP was tasked to champion the road to economic prosperity of the nation.

Inaugurating the Council, Shettima advised the new members to fully embrace Federal Government’s promise to propel the economy forward towards a Nigeria brimming with opportunities, growth, and empowerment. A statement issued on Wednesday by Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Spokesperson, Mrs. Amina Tukur Otham, quoted the vice president as stating that membership of the NCP was as crucial as its mission, hence the diversity of talents and profundity of experience of members approved for inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Other members of the Council are, Mr. Wale Edun – Hon. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Vice Chairman, Mr. Lateef Fag- bemi – Attorney General of the Federation, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Hon. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Doris Anite – Hon. Minister Industries, Trade, and Investment, Mr. George Akume – Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Dr. Olayemi Cardoso – Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tope Fasua – Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Mr. Oluwole Oshin –

Private Member, Mal. Mohammed Mustapha – Private Member, Mr. Olayiwola Yahaya – Private Member, Mr. Akwa Effion Okon – Private Member and Mr. Alex Okoh – Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Secretary/Member