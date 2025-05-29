FG Inaugurates Committees On National Industrial Training, Development Summit

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated seven planning committees for the forthcoming National Industrial Manpower Summit.

Inaugurating the Committees in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh said the move became necessary to ensure that Nigeria’s Industrial rise is not only powered by infrastructure and policy but also by people, skilled, equipped and globally competitive.

“This initiative marks a defining step toward unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s industrial transformation through one of its most vital levers: human capital development and this summit is not just an event — it is a declaration of intent.

It signals our collective resolve to ensure that Nigeria’s industrial rise is not only powered by infrastructure and policy—but also by people: skilled, equipped, and globally competitive,” the Minister stated.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment remains resolute in its mandate to position Nigeria as a leading hub of industrial excellence on the continent and our reform efforts are focused on removing structural bottlenecks, attracting investment, and expanding value- added production.

However, the government recognised that policies and capital alone are insufficient without a workforce prepared to power the engines of innovation, manufacturing, and enterprise.

