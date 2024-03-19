FG inaugurates committee to tackle social vices in schools

To further strengthen security measures in schools and create an environment that fosters academic excellence, fights social vices and enhances students’ personal growth in the nation’s institutions of learning, the Federal Government has set up a committee for such purposes.

This is coming on the heels of the inauguration of a committee, tagged: “Special Committee on Campaign Against Social Vices in Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria,” aimed at curtailing various social vices, such as drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, sexual harassment, and academic corruption that threaten the well-being and academic success of the students.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Students Engagement, Mr Sunday Asefon, while inaugurating the Committee alongside the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, said the formation of the Committee is focal to the collective aspiration in the nation’s journey to tackle the challenges of social vices in the institutions.

Asefon, who regretted that these vices cast a shadow over the vibrant environment of our tertiary institutions and hinder the development of our future leaders, however, noted that President Bola Tinubu is deeply committed to safeguarding the future of Nigerian students.

“Today, we assembled representatives from diverse backgrounds to lead this special commitment to our dear nation. To the esteemed members of the committee, the weight of responsibility you carry is significant, as you are entrusted with developing and implementing comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate students about the dangers of social vices and promote positive values,” he said.

He charged the Committee members to collaborate with tertiary institutions so as to strengthen security measures and create an enabling environment that would foster academic excellence and personal growth.

Asefon stated: “To the Nigerian students, this committee is here for you. We believe in your potential and the Government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is here to empower you to make positive choices.

“We advise you to engage with the committee’s initiatives; seek help if you struggle with addiction or face negative influences; and remember that a brighter future awaits you, and you hold the power to shape it.

“Let us work together to eradicate social vices from our institutions, as well as to foster a culture of academic integrity, respect, and personal responsibility.”

On the need for the Committee, he noted that with unwavering dedication and collaboration, Nigerians, as a people, could create a future where Nigerian students thrive, not only academically, but also as responsible and ethical citizens of the country.

“Together we can make our campuses and Nigeria free of social vices. The term of reference for the operations of the Committee shall be provided to the committee through the chairman,” Asefon said.