FG Inaugurates Committee On National Power Council 

The Federal Government has inaugurated the planning committee on the proposed conference of the National Council on Power (NACOP), the highest decision-making body for the power sector.

This is according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji.

The statement revealed that the committee inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, was charged to ensure a successful and hitch-free event scheduled to hold by the second quarter of the year.

The Minister noted the importance of the conference while addressing members at the event, which took place in his office in Abuja yesterday.

He said the council meeting became more important against the background of the ongoing reforms and revitalisation of the power sector.

Adelabu noted that there was a lot of ground to cover since the meeting, which was supposed to be an annual event, was last held in December 2022.

He said: “As we are all aware, this is the highest decision-making body for the power sector, so we have an important assignment at hand and not just a meeting.

“It must be planned and executed to ensure that the desired outcome of the meeting is achieved.

“The last of this meeting, I understand, was held in December 2022, so we have a lot of grounds to cover because it is supposed to be an annual meeting.

“We have a backlog of issues to discuss at the coming meeting, and we must be fully prepared for it.”

Adelabu also read out the Terms of Reference (TOF) for the Planning Committee.

According to him, the committee has the task of ensuring, “Adequate preparations for holding the 6th National Council on Power in terms of logistic, accommodation, security, to collate memoranda that will be sent in by States and other stakeholders and prepare briefs; to suggest themes for NACOP for management’s approval; suggest suitable topics, in line with the theme of the 6th Edition of National Council on Power; follow up with various invited agencies and ministries that are expected to present memos and ensure that the memos are submitted to the Secretariat in good time; prepare draft report during the technical session, draft communique and a report at the end of NACOP; ensure adequate publicity and press coverage before and during the Council respectively; prepare draft programme of activities for the Council including possible social events at the close of the Council; and any other function that would enhance the overall success of the Council in the good judgement of the Planning Committee.”

The Minister also disclosed that the governor of Borno State has agreed to host the meeting.

He informed the committee that the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who, he said, has been a major supporter of the power sector, has expressed a desire to host the conference.

He enjoined the committee members to follow up on this and work with the local Organising Committee (LOC) that would be set up by the State government.

“So that we can work together harmoniously to ensure a successful meeting.

“Adelabu also mandated the Planning Committee to liaise with all relevant stakeholders in the sector, including development partners and the United Nation’s agencies, to ensure a successful event,” Adelabu said.

