FG Inaugurates Committee For Full Operation Of ALSCON

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr. Bolaji Tunji, media aide to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

According to the statement, the committee comprises three members from ALSCON, two representatives from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), two from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), two members from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and two representatives from the Federal Ministry of Power.

The committee’s terms of reference include fast-tracking the connection of the 132kV transmission lines, ensuring the completion of the Itu–Aba 132kV line and the Itu–Calabar 132kV line, producing a status report and Single Line Diagram (SLD) for the 132kV line, and conducting joint commissioning of the line, including determining funding requirements.

In addition to the 132kV project, the committee is also tasked with facilitating the connection of 330kV transmission lines to ALSCON. This includes determining funding requirements for the completion of the project, producing a status report and SLD for the 330kV line, and conducting joint commissioning of the project.

While inaugurating the committee, Adelabu emphasised the strategic importance of ALSCON to Nigeria’s economic growth and industrial development, stressing that it is the Federal Government’s desire to see the company resume full operations.

He charged all agencies involved in the revival of the company to work as a team to ensure the plant becomes operational within the shortest possible time, urging them to adopt practical and results-oriented solutions.

According to the minister, the revival of ALSCON would have a positive impact on the economy, noting that power remains a critical enabler for the plant’s continuous operation. He said the resumption of activities would boost local production capacity, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth, adding that collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders were essential to avoid delays.

Adelabu recalled his visit to the company in October last year, noting that ALSCON had repeatedly engaged the ministry on the need for reliable, stable, and uninterrupted power supply, as well as its connection to the national grid.

Speaking on behalf of UC Rusal, the majority shareholder of ALSCON, Viacheslav Krylov said the company was ready to collaborate with the Federal Government to address challenges in the power sector, particularly in electricity supply.

He disclosed that ALSCON has an in-built 540MW gas-fired turbine installed primarily to power its operations, adding that excess power would be transmitted to the national grid. Krylov stressed the importance of having an alternative power supply for emergency situations to guarantee uninterrupted operations in the event of gas supply disruptions, hence the need for grid connection.