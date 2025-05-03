FG Inaugurates Boards, CEOs Of 12 River Basin Authorities

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Chairmen of Boards and Executive Management Teams of the 12 River Basin Development Authorities across the country.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumun Utsev, urged the appointees to work collaboratively and strategically to implement flagship programmes aimed at accelerating food security, job creation, youth empowerment, economic growth, and national development.

Utsev noted that their appointments come at a crucial time, as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is intensifying efforts to boost food production nationwide.

He emphasized the need for the new leaders to demonstrate unwavering commitment and dedication to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President.

He stressed that achieving the Presidential priority of food security requires deliberate action by the leadership of the River Basins.

This includes expanding irrigated farmland and encouraging year-round agricultural activities within their catchment areas.

The Minister reminded the appointees of the ethical standards expected of public office holders and charged them to uphold integrity, accountability, honesty, fairness, and mutual respect.

He further called their attention to the River Basin Development Authorities Act, the Water Resources Master Plan, and other guiding policies, which they must understand to chart a strategic and innovative direction for the sector.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, Hon. Sada Soli—representing the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, Senator Abdulaziz Yari—highlighted the critical role of the appointees in achieving national food security.

He urged them to prioritize research and development in tackling food shortages and assured that the National Assembly would maintain oversight to ensure funds allocated to the River Basins are utilized effectively.

In their response, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Amos Yadukso, and Managing Director of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Abubakar Mallam, who spoke on behalf of the Board Chairmen and Managing Directors respectively, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and commended the Minister for his purposeful leadership.

In a statement issued by the Minister’s Media Aide, Mr. Terhemen Oraduen, the appointees pledged to work in close partnership with the Ministry to achieve food sufficiency and drive national progress through the river basin system.

Share