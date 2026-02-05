FG Inaugurates 775,000 Cubic Metres Dam, Kaukau Drip Irrigation Project

The Federal Government has flagged off the Bela Dam Project and also launched the pilot Kaukau Drip Irrigation scheme in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, said the multipurpose dam has a storage capacity of 775,000 cubic metres. Utsev explained the project was a major milestone in the Federal Government’s commitment to sustainable water management and agricultural development.

He further stressed that the projects were designed to address perennial flooding challenges while enhancing irrigation, domestic water supply, fisheries, livestock production, and other agricultural activities. According to the Minister, “upon completion, the Bela Dam will improve livelihoods, boost food production, and expand economic.