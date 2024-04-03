FG In Talks With INTERPOL Over Binance Executives’ Extradition

Discussions have been in top gear between the Federal Government (FG) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to facilitate the extradition of Nadeem Anjarwalla, a Binance chief who escaped from detention on March 22.

New Telegraph recalls that security agencies had in February arrested Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan, two executives of the crypto-currency firm, Binance Holdings Limited, over alleged money laundering.

They were held in a secure location in Abuja under the directive of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Besides other charges, the firm and the two executives faced a $35,400,000 money laundering case at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

On March 22, Anjarwalla fled detention and exited the country using a Kenyan passport. Government sources have confirmed the commencement of the extradition process for the fugitive.

Despite Anjarwalla’s absence, the arraignment of Binance, Tigran, and Gambaryan on Thursday for a five-count money laundering charge is set to proceed.

According to a source, “The extradition process for Mr Anjarwalla is underway. The Federal Government, in collaboration with INTERPOL, is working towards bringing the fugitive back to Nigeria to face charges.”

Another source disclosed, “Efforts to extradite Binance’s Anjarwalla back to Nigeria are underway to answer to the money laundering accusations. The arraignment of Binance and Gambaryan in court will also support Anjarwalla’s extradition.”

Meanwhile, security forces monitoring Anjarwalla are undergoing intensive interrogation by a team comprising military, DSS, police, EFCC, and NIA investigators.

On Thursday, the EFCC will prosecute Binance Holdings Limited and its senior executives, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, for alleged $35,400,000 money laundering.

The EFCC has taken over the case from the NSA, detaining Gambaryan and securing a court warrant for Anjarwalla’s arrest and extradition.

Impeccable sources confirmed that Anjarwalla will be arraigned in absentia alongside Binance and Gambaryan, the former now in EFCC custody.

Collaboration between EFCC and various international agencies is underway to arrest and extradite Anjarwalla, who fled Nigeria’s lawful custody.

Following the investigation into Binance’s alleged financial misconduct, EFCC filed a five-count charge against the firm and its executives for money laundering.

The charges, filed in March before the Federal High Court Abuja, detail the unlawful financial activities carried out by Binance, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla.

Federal Government, last week, enlisted INTERPOL’s help by issuing an arrest warrant for Anjarwalla who escaped detention.

Reports indicated that Anjarwalla escaped using a Kenyan passport while his accomplice remained in custody.

The NSA office confirmed Anjarwalla’s escape in a statement, citing preliminary findings on his use of a smuggled passport to flee Nigeria.

Anjarwalla escaped from a secure facility guarded by armed soldiers along with his detained colleague.

Financial Times previously reported on the arrest of the Binance executives and subsequent detention after entering Nigeria due to website restrictions.

On March 12, 2024, EFCC requested data from Binance on its top 100 Nigerian users and transaction history, central to negotiations between the two parties.