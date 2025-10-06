FG In Talks With Foreign Nations On Modern Farming Equipment To Boost Agriculture

The Federal Government has entered into partnership with several foreign countries to bring in modern farming equipment and train Nigerian farmers on extension services as part of efforts to consolidate the gains recorded in the agricultural value chain.

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Monday at the opening of the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#31), describing agriculture as the bedrock of Nigeria’s economy.

He said that for Nigeria to achieve improved agricultural output, the adoption of modern technology and the use of improved seeds were essential.

Shettima stated that the Nigerian economy had grown “in leaps and bounds” under the current administration, scaling up from ₦309.5 trillion in 2023 to ₦372.8 trillion in 2024. He noted that revenue collection also rose significantly from ₦19.9 trillion in 2023 to ₦25.2 trillion in 2024, adding that as of August 2025, revenue had reached ₦27.8 trillion, surpassing the target of ₦18.32 trillion.

“These triumphs and projections are guided by the promise we made to the nation to grow Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio from 97 percent to a sustainable level. Aside from the good news that this ratio has now reduced to less than 50 percent, I am proud to share that this performance in our early days in office inspired Fitch to upgrade Nigeria’s sovereign rating to B with a stable outlook,” Shettima said.

“Our aim is to lift our issuer rating to B3 with a stable outlook. Both ratings place our improved economic progress and clear policy direction as our barometers,” he added.

According to him, the administration’s reforms have begun to yield tangible results across sectors, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 4.23 percent in September 2025, surpassing projections by multilateral agencies and local think tanks.

“Non-oil revenues increased by 411 percent year-on-year in the same month, while the tax-to-GDP ratio now nudges towards 13.5 percent, up from barely 7 percent a few years ago. Our debt-to-GDP ratio now stands at 38.8 percent, far below the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 60 percent and those of ECOWAS and the World Bank at 70 percent.

“Our external reserves have grown to $43 billion as of September 2025. The figure we met when we assumed office was so frighteningly low that I can’t even dare to quote it.

“Our trade balance also improved to ₦7.46 trillion in the second quarter of 2025, up from ₦5.17 trillion in the first quarter. Although this growth has not yet fully translated into enough jobs for our people, we are closing that gap. We are giving priority to agriculture and solid minerals, two sectors with great potential to create jobs and strengthen our economy.

“To move faster, we have entered into partnerships with other countries to bring in modern farming equipment, train our farmers, and expand extension services nationwide. Agriculture is the bedrock of our economy, and for us to have enhanced agricultural output, we must embrace technology. Improved seed is absolutely essential,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said the economy is showing clear signs of recovery, with GDP recording 2.98 percent growth in the first quarter of 2024, 3.15 percent in the second, 3.46 percent in the third, and 3.84 percent in the fourth, resulting in an annual growth rate of 3.4 percent, up from 2.74 percent in the previous year.

“Quarter-on-quarter, we recorded 3.13 percent and 4.23 percent growth in the first and second quarters of 2025. The key implication of these results is the stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment, driven by effective and sustained policy implementation. Higher GDP growth reflects rising domestic demand, increased business confidence, and a more dynamic productive base,” Bagudu explained.

Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf, urged the government to rely on resilience, reform, and discipline to attract investment and build credibility in the face of declining global development aid.

“Globally, the economic environment is shifting. Growth is slowing, protectionism is rising, and geopolitical tensions are redrawing trade patterns. Development aid is shrinking as advanced economies battle fiscal pressures and ageing populations.

“For Nigeria, the message is clear: external support will be limited. We must rely on resilience, reform, and discipline to attract investment and build credibility. If we act decisively, we can turn global turbulence into opportunity,” he advised.