FG In Synergy With World Bodies To End Challenges In Fisheries, Aquaculture

…Plans to scale up fish production to 1.3 metric tones annually

The Federal Government is working in synergy with world bodies towards addressing the menacing challenges facing the Fisheries and Aquaculture sector of the economy.

This was also as the Federal Government through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, in conjunction with relevant stakeholders in the sector, to scale up fish production from the current annual production of 300 metric tones to 1.3 metric tones.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this on Tuesday, while declaring opened a two-day validation workshop of National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy, held in Abuja.

He however, noted that to effectively tackle these issues and fully harness the potential of the nation’s aquatic resources, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, in collaboration with WorldFish and IFPRI, had developed a comprehensive National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.

Part of his speech reads: “It brings me great pleasure to stand before you today at this significant occasion to review and validate the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy of Nigeria.

“Our nation, blessed with a coastline of 853km and 10,000km of inland waterways, is also rich in natural resources.

“The creation of the federal ministry of marine and blue economy, in order to harness the resources of the ocean in a sustainable manner, is in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for sustainable socio-economic development and national prosperity.

“To effectively tackle these issues and fully harness the potential of our aquatic resources, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, in collaboration with WorldFish and IFPRI, has developed a comprehensive National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.

“The first stakeholder consultation for drafting the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy took place on August 22–23, 2023, which provided valuable input from stakeholders regarding policy directions and strategies.

“Following this, the document was meticulously revised, thanks to the dedication, resilience, and expertise of a team of professionals who diligently reviewed and refined it.

“Key policy elements were thoroughly debated and discussed during another stakeholder workshop held in September 2023.

“It is worthy of note that, this draft policy builds on previous documents; the national fisheries and aquaculture strategy and the initial draft national fisheries and aquaculture policy documents. Today, we are here for the final review and validation of this important document.

“Indeed, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy of Nigeria embodies a bold and ambitious vision for the future of our marine resources.

“This policy is designed to promote sustainable fisheries management, enhance productivity and profitability within the sector, and improve the livelihoods of fisherfolk and aquaculture farmers.

“By promoting sustainable fisheries management, boosting aquaculture productivity, and empowering our fisherfolk and aquaculture farmers, we can secure a brighter and more prosperous future for our fisheries and aquaculture industries.

“This is why a cornerstone of the Policy is the promotion of sustainable fishing practices.

“The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing science-based fisheries management measures that ensure the long-term health and productivity of the fish stocks in Nigerian waters, as well as ensuring best practices in aquaculture operations.

“This commitment includes enforcing catch limits, encouraging, promoting and enforcing seasonal fishing, protecting critical habitats and taking decisive action against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.

“Moreover, the policy document emphasizes enhancing the productivity and profitability of the aquaculture industry through strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, and capacity building.

“Therefore, our goal is to position Nigeria as a key player in aquaculture production by advocating for the adoption of modern practices, improving access to financing and markets for aquaculture farmers, and fostering innovation in aquaculture research and development.

“To achieve these objectives, the initial steps in advancing the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy involve strengthening the institutional framework responsible for its implementation.

“This includes ensuring that adequate funding and resources are allocated to relevant government agencies, as well as enhancing coordination and collaboration among various stakeholders, including states and local governments.

The stakeholders who attended the workshop and made contributions include: Federal Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture, WorldFish, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Agricultural Policy Research Network (APRNet). They are member of the drafting team for the document set to be validated.

In his contributions, Mr. Sunil Siriwardena of 'World Fish, revealed that the country is in shortage of about 75 % of local consumption to bridge the gap of 25 % of its current production

that the world body was committed to ensuring that Nigeria meets its food security goals.

Also, in his presentation, the Representatives of the International Food Policy Research Institute and Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, Fasoranti Adetunji, noted that Nigeria’s economy had historically relied on crude oil, but recent fluctuation in the market and the need for diversification had led to a strategic shift toward agriculture, including fisheries and aquaculture, as complementary sectors.

He said: “This approach leverages Nigeria’s agricultural potential, aiming to reduce import dependency, boost rural employment, and enhance food security.

“Through investment and robust policies, particularly in fisheries and aquaculture, Nigeria seeks a resilient, diversified economy that mitigates oil dependency and promotes sustainable growth.

“At IFPRI, we are committed to developing inclusive and sustainable policies that address global food security, nutrition, poverty reduction and end hunger and malnutrition in developing countries.

“We support governments and partners in evidence-based policy design and implementation.”

