FG Implementing Concrete Actions On Methane Reduction, Says Ekpo

Minister of State, for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said Nigeria has rolled out concrete measures to accelerate methaneemission reductions and eliminate routine gas flaring.

He announced the initiatives at the Sub-Saharan African Roundtable on Methane Emissions held in Abuja, according to a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mr Louis Ibah.

Speaking at the event themed “Turning Methane Pledges into Action,” Ekpo outlined a suite of measures the government is executing to meet its methanereduction and energytransition goals under national and global commitments. The minister noted that Nigeria’s push is not happening in isolation.

According to him, the country is strengthening regional cooperation, harmonize standards, and promote best practices among Sub-Saharan African producers.

“We are ready to work with our neighbours to create scalable models that transform methanerelated challenges into economic opportunities for the entire continent,” he added.

He said the drive to expand domestic gas use has already enabled over one million households to switch to LPG as their primary cooking fuel— a key milestone for environmental protection and market growth. The target, he noted, is to reach at least five million households by 2030 in line with the government’s clean energy transition goals.