FG Implementation Of MDGs Left More Nigerians Poorer – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the implementation of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) failed in Nigeria because young people were not mainstreamed into the agenda.

Instead of the programme lifting people out of poverty, according to Obi, “more Nigerians became poorer.”

Obi who spoke at an international youth conference in Enugu over the weekend, regretted that none of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which was a follow-up of the MDGs (2000 – 2015), was achieved in Nigeria because they were not mainstreamed into the development agenda of government, as done in other countries like China, India, Vietnam, etc.

He noted that China and India pulled 439 million and 271 million people respectively out of poverty, adding that while the human development index (HDI) improved tremendously in both countries, “the opposite was the case in sub-Saharan Africa, especially Nigeria, which has not only failed to meet up with the MDG goals but has the highest number of out-of-school children now.

“This, therefore, shows how almost impossible it is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of eradicating poverty and ensuring, at least, basic education for every child by 2030.”

Obi in a statement by his media adviser Michael Nwolisa, however, charged Nigerian youths not to succumb to hardship no matter the weight of the challenges.

“You must not be cowed in the face of difficult challenges and bad governance that pervade the nation but must raise your voices and demand for good governance.

“We all must persevere and work together to dismantle the criminality and corruption that has festered through different levels of government in our nation,” Obi told them.

He encouraged the youths to take on entrepreneurship, no matter the difficulties they may face, stating that it is only through entrepreneurship that “we will be able to build a strong small business sector that will catalyse the economy, foster productivity, and help in moving the country from consumption to production.”

The LP flag bearer commended the organisers of the programme for the initiative aimed at empowering the youths with the right knowledge and leadership skills to make positive change.

“We will, all together, build the new Nigeria of our dreams,” Obi added.