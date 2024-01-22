FG, ILO to expand pact on social security nets for Nigerians

The Federal Government says it will expand its collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to give Nigerians more access to social safety nets in the country. Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said this when she received a delegation from the ILO in her office on Friday in Abuja. Onyejeocha said that the collaboration with the ILO was aimed to enhance the scope and impact of social protection initiatives in Nigeria and the potential to significantly improve the lives of many people. According to her, everybody is entitled to social protection. “Citizens need to be reassured on their protection by the government. “I want to change the narrative. Labour is the number one ministry charged with the responsibility of pulling the nation out of high poverty and providing employment.

“We are not going to wait any longer in the implementation of vital programmes like social security. We are going to fast-track the implementation of social protection policy. “I want to assure you (ILO) that we will key into the social protection vision, because I do not know any nation that can survive without employment, both in formal and informal sector. “We are going to be fully involved. Labour is a ministry to watch, based on partnership with ILO and deliverables,” Onyejeocha said. She also said that the partnership would focus on extending health insurance and reaching vulnerable populations among others. The minister added that the collaboration also seeks to address poverty, health challenges and unemployment especially in the informal economy. Earlier, Mrs Ngozi Anukwu, Deputy Director, Social Security Department of the ministry, said that in spite of challenges, the department pursues its core responsibility on social security. Anukwu added that the department was working seriously as it concerns ‘Convention 102’.