FG, ILO, Others Revalidate Nat’l World Of Work Gender Policy

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Oxfam, and key social partners, has revalidated the National World of Work Gender Policy as part of efforts to promote inclusivity and gender equity in Nigeria’s labour sector.

At a stakeholders’ revalidation workshop on Thursday in Abuja, representatives from the ILO, Oxfam, government ministries, trade unions, employers’ associations, and civil society organisations endorsed the reviewed policy.

The policy aims to address gender-based discrimination, enhance workplace protections, and create equal opportunities for men and women across all sectors.

Director, Inspectorate Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs. Olaolu Olaitan, said the revalidation exercise underscores Nigeria’s commitment to aligning labour practices with international standards that guarantee fairness, decent work, and protection of vulnerable groups.

She described the policy as a milestone in efforts to mainstream gender into labour administration, inspection, and workplace practices, stressing that it provides an opportunity to strengthen provisions and ensure alignment with both national realities and international best practices.

Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Dr. Vanessa Phala, represented by Dr. Runo Onosode, said the revalidated policy would strengthen mechanisms to address workplace inequalities, close the gender pay gap, dismantle systemic barriers limiting women’s participation, and improve Nigeria’s progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5 and 8.

She noted that the policy’s focus on pay equity, workplace violence prevention, women’s leadership representation, and gender-responsive environments aligns with Nigeria’s development goals and global labour standards.

Country Director of Oxfam in Nigeria, John Makina, represented by Acting Manager, Economies, Peggy Maimagi, described the policy as a guiding document for fostering inclusive, equitable, and gender-responsive workplaces.

He urged employers to integrate the policy into their organisational structures, stressing that sustainable growth can only be achieved when workplaces are inclusive, safe, and equitable for all.