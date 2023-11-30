FG, ILO Moves To Protect, Promote Workers’ Rights In Nigeria

In an effort to close decent work deficits and gaps, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), have launched the Decent Work Country Programme III (2023-2027), with the aim to further protect and promote the rights of workers in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong who spoke at the launch on Thursday in Abuja, regretted that decent work deficits have continued to abound in the economy and as a result, informal employment has become the norm and order of the day.

Lalong gave assurances that the implementation of the Decent Work Country Programme would not only ensure existing and new jobs in both the public and private sectors were productive, but that they provide opportunities for career progression and deliver a fair income and social security for the family.

“Workers in the informal economy are exposed to poor working conditions, low pay, long hours of work and low rate of unionism as well as absence of efficient employment and job creation opportunities and condition of underemployment, among others, especially among the youths and women; high prevalence of child labour, forced labour and human trafficking; gaps in labour administration including existence of obsolete extant labour laws and regulations; insufficient manpower and capacity for labour inspections; poor, unhealthy and unsafe working environments as well as gaps in social dialogue including anti-union stance of some employers. Implementation of DWCP III will no doubt help in addressing some of these decent work deficits.

“It will also ensure that the tenets of decent work are mainstreamed into all employment generation activities.”

The ILO Country Director, Dr Vanessa Phala, said all major stakeholders fully participated in the process of developing the DWCP which she described as robust, inclusive, and consultative.

Phala maintained that the DWCP would serve as a tool in addressing the country’s social and economic challenges and ensure job-rich, inclusive, and sustainable growth

“ It is also an instrument that the government and social partners can use to mobilize resources needed to address productive employment and decent work,” she added.