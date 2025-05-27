FG, ILO, Labour Task Multinational Enterprises On Responsible Business Conduct

Share

The Federal Government, International Labour Organization (ILO), organised labour, and employers’ bodies have jointly called on multinational enterprises (MNEs) operating in Nigeria to adopt responsible business conduct and uphold the principles of decent work.

Dr. Salihu Usman, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, speaking at the ongoing three-day national dialogue on “Promoting Sustainable and Responsible Business Practices for the Realization of Decent Work in Nigeria” on Tuesday, emphasized that sustainable business practices are critical to achieving the economic transformation outlined in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Usman acknowledged that while globalization has opened new economic opportunities, the Nigerian labour market continues to face persistent challenges, including informality, unsafe work environments, gender inequality, and wage disparities.

He highlighted ongoing reforms within the ministry to promote labour standards, including the finalization of the National World of Work Gender Policy, the launch of the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), and renewed engagements with multinational companies under the ILO’s MNE Declaration.

Vanessa Phala, Director of the ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and ECOWAS Liaison, stressed that responsible investment and trade are crucial to creating quality jobs and fostering inclusive development. She called for greater alignment between the home and host countries of MNEs, stating, “To fully leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area, businesses must adopt practices that respect social and environmental standards.”

Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), decried exploitative practices by some multinational companies operating in Nigeria. Represented by NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, he demanded the immediate transmission of reviewed labour laws to the National Assembly and urged ratification of ILO Convention 190 to address workplace violence and harassment.

“Multinational corporations have a special duty to lead by example. Yet what we see are practices that would never be tolerated in their home countries,” Upah said, pointing to poor wages, unsafe factories, and environmental degradation. He called on the government to strengthen enforcement and urged home countries of these corporations to hold them accountable abroad. “There must be no double standards. The same respect given to workers in Europe, Asia or North America must be extended to Nigerian workers.”

Comrade Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), underscored that decent work is not a cost but “an investment in human dignity, productivity, enterprise sustainability, and national stability.” He called for immediate and actionable commitments from all stakeholders to ensure fair wages, workplace safety, and social protections become non-negotiable in Nigeria’s labour sector.

Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), reaffirmed the private sector’s commitment to decent work and responsible business. He noted, “Our collaboration with the ILO and IOE reached over 160 business leaders last year alone,” highlighting NECA’s safety programmes, training workshops, and industrial dialogue platforms. However, he acknowledged challenges in addressing the vast informal sector and compliance issues among SMEs, stressing that “the path forward requires concerted action. This dialogue must be more than another talking shop—it must mark the beginning of measurable, transformative progress.”

Mr. Jason Pegat-Toquet, representing the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among stakeholders to drive effective and impactful responsible business conduct and decent work in Nigeria.

Participants at the high-level dialogue have commenced the review of the 2023 Tripartite Roadmap for Sustainable Business Practices, stressing the urgency of converting commitments into coordinated national actions.

Share