FG, IFC Sign Agreement On Bankable Infrastructure, Private Investment

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, has signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to enhance project preparation, mobilise private capital, and speed up the delivery of bankable infrastructure projects vital to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The signing ceremony, held in Abuja on Tuesday, was attended by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; the Minister of Health and Coordinating Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate; senior government officials; and top executives of the World Bank Group and IFC.

Speaking at the event, Bagudu described the agreement as a strategic move towards ensuring Nigeria’s extensive infrastructure needs are met with well-prepared, investmentready projects capable of attracting private capital.

He observed that Nigeria’s experience with early mobile telephony investments—where initial investors struggled to envisage a market of 500,000 subscribers, compared to today’s digital economy of over 100 million users—clearly demonstrates the country’s vast absorptive capacity.

Nigeria is a country brimming with opportunities. With a population of over 230 million, our needs in rail, energy, water security, healthcare, and digital infrastructure are extensive.

This agreement aims to ensure that we prepare projects adequately so investors can have confidence and clarity on where to allocate capital,” the Minister said. Bagudu further emphasised that the agreement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda, which has prioritised bold and sometimes difficult policy choices to stabilise the macroeconomic environment, ensure predictability, and attract private sector investment