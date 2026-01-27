FG Honours 12 Teachers, Vows To Reform Education Sector

The Federal Government has honoured 12 outstanding teachers from across Nigeria with national awards, with each recipient receiving a cash prize of ₦25 million.

The Overall Best Teacher of the Year, Solanke Taiwo from the South-West, received an additional ₦25 million, bringing his total reward to ₦50 million.

He is also set to receive a brand-new car from Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment from Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The awards were presented on Tuesday at the Nigeria Teachers’ Summit 2026 in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering teachers and restoring dignity to the profession.

Dr. Alausa explained that the selection process was transparent and merit-based, with three teachers nominated from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory at both basic and senior secondary school levels. From these nominations, 12 teachers, six from basic education and six from senior secondary education were chosen as national award recipients.

In addition, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, pledged ₦5 million extra support for each awardee.

Describing the winners as exemplars of professionalism, integrity, innovation, and dedication, the minister said:

“This is more than a reward. It is a national signal that teaching is a noble, respected, and valued profession in Nigeria. Teachers are the foundation of education, and education is the foundation of national development. No nation can rise above the quality of its teachers.”

As part of ongoing reforms, Dr. Alausa announced the launch of EduRevamp, a nationally coordinated Continuous Professional Development programme aimed at modernising teacher training and improving classroom outcomes. While the programme is open to both public and private school teachers, performance-based incentives will apply to public school teachers who complete certified training.

Other initiatives highlighted by the minister include the Ignite digital platform to reduce teachers’ workload, the Diaspora Bridge programme to strengthen STEMM education, and the distribution of 60,000 tablets to teachers for access to approved training platforms.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria’s digital platform will be upgraded, Communities of Practice expanded, and the Accelerated Teacher Training Programme advanced to fast-track professionalisation. A National Teacher Policy will also be introduced to guide teacher development, welfare, and professional standards nationwide.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, described the summit as timely and strategic, emphasising that the quality of education depends on teacher motivation, empowerment, and competence.

She noted: “Empowering teachers is the foundation upon which sustainable education reform is built. When teachers are supported and valued, learning outcomes improve and national development is accelerated.”